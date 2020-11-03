Kirby Boyd

Kirby R. Boyd
GREENVILLE - Mr. Kirby R. Boyd passed away at home with his family on Monday, November 2, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 10AM in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Howard Corey and Kirk Oldham. The family will receive friends following the service at the mausoleum.
Kirby was born in Beaufort County on January 27, 1940 to the late Leroy and Fronie Adams Boyd. He lived his early life in the Greenville area and was a graduate of J. H. Rose High School. Following graduation, he served in the United States Army for 3 years. He retired from Greenville Utilities after many years, serving as the Right of Way Officer. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and a member of Eastern Pines Volunteer Fire Department. Kirby was a loving husband, father, grandad and great granddad. He enjoyed hobbies such as woodwork, gardening and serving his community and church, most of all he loved spending time with his family. He adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Evonne Keeter Boyd; son, Tony Boyd and wife, Vicky; daughter, Christy Radcliff and husband, Todd, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Katie Fogle and husband, Kenny, Taylor McGrath and wife, Kempton, Caroline Boyd, Emily Boyd, Carson Radcliff, and Porter Radcliff; great-grandchildren, Owen Fogle and Garland McGrath as well as special nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 785 McDonald Street, Simpson, NC 27879 or Eastern Pines Volunteer Fire Department, 5453 Eastern Pines Road,Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.