Kristen R. Wells

Kristen Renee Wells, age 31, a resident of Chocowinity, NC died Sunday June 6, 2021 at Vidant Beaufort Hospital in Washington. No services will be held at this time. Kristen was born in Pitt County on March 9, 1990 to Lynwood Earl Wells and Norma Jean Stromburg Wells. She was graduate of North Pitt High School. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, lighthouses, sunflowers and her dogs. Survivors include her mother, Norma S. Wells of Greenville, two children, Paxton and Olivia, a fiancé, Chris Taylor of Chocowinity, three brothers, William Henderson, Steve Henderson, John Henderson, three sisters, Barbie Henderson, Beverly Moore, Lindsey McLawhorn, 6 grandchildren, and her uncle Gary Roberson. She is preceded death by her father Lynwood Earl Wells. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kristen Wells Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 1465, Washington, NC 27889. Condolences may be made to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Wells family.