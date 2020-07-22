Kristin Horton

Kristin LeAnn "Smith" Horton
WINTERVILLE - Kristin LeAnn "Smith" Horton, 22, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Kristin was a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, living all of her life in Greenville. She was a graduate of North Pitt High School and also attended Pitt Community College and Lenoir Community College. She was employed with Vidant Medical Center. Kristin attended Faith Church in Winterville.
Kristin loved taking trips to the beach and to amusement parks. She enjoyed arts and crafts and painting. Kristin loved spending time with family and friends; especially shopping with her mom. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Kristin was an avid supporter of organ donation. Through her own gift of donation, she will save many lives.
Kristin was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Melvin R. Jones and Julia Jones; great uncle, Lonnie Junior Jones; and aunt Wendy Smith.
She is survived by her: husband, Quansedrick Horton of Greenville; daughter, Skylar Grace Horton of Winterville; mother, Cindy Diane Jones and special friend, Jesse, of Winterville; father, Christopher Smith and wife, Sonya, of Greenville; brother, Christopher Scott Smith of Winterville; paternal grandfather, Shelton Smith; paternal grandmother, Judy Smith; paternal great-grandmother, Doris Smith; aunts, Julia Mercer and husband, Keith; Leslie Jones; and Linda Creech and husband, Calvin, all of Greenville; uncles, Justin Jones, and Victor Jones, both of Greenville; maternal cousins, Joshua Mercer, Ashlyn Mercer and fiance, Dillian Dowd, all of Greenville; paternal cousins, Amanda Creech, Dillion Mizell, Joseph Mizell, and Davis Smith, all of Greenville.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home of Cindy Jones. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to assist the family in caring for Kristin's daughter, Skylar Grace.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.