Kyle Lee Bullock
GREENVILLE - Kyle Lee Bullock of Greenville, NC was called home on December 23, 2020 after a 20-month battle with cancer. He was a 1978 graduate of Farmville Central High School, and a life-long member of Farmville United Methodist Church. He made his living as an antique collector, dealer, and picker where he also collected many friends along the way. He loved his family, animals, great food, a good story, and making deals.
He is survived by brothers Grant (Elaine) of Stantonsburg and Frank (Laura) of Greenville, baby sister Claire Niver (Chris) of Raleigh and nieces AnneClaire Niver of Carrboro and Harper Niver of Flowery Branch, Ga. He was predeceased by his parents Willa Harper Bullock and Thomas Grant Bullock, Sr. of Farmville.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Pitt County Animal Shelter at 4550 County Home Road Greenville, NC 27858 or Farmville United Methodist Church at PO Box 153 Farmville, NC 27828.
Covid-friendly memorial service will be held Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 2pm in the Sanctuary, Farmville United Methodist Church, Farmville, NC. Friends and family welcome.