Kyle Ramey Jr. (80), formerly of Detroit, MI; Whiteville, NC; and Greenville, NC, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 18, 2023. Kyle was born to Jeanette and Kyle Ramey Sr. on July 25th, 1942, in Wise County Virginia. He was a talented football player, and after high school, went on to play football at Georgetown College in Georgetown, KY. He was recognized as an All American during his career and was later inducted into the Hall of Fame for Georgetown College. Many will remember his outstanding leadership, commanding presence, and large laugh during his tenures as Executive Director of Boys Home of Lake Waccamaw and as Principal of Edgewood Elementary School and Whiteville High School. Kyle had a fervent love for his students and staff and a desire to make every school that he led the best that it could be. Anyone that knew him knew that he LOVED Whiteville High School! Kyle is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Kathon Powell Ramey of Whiteville and Greenville, NC; his daughter, Jennifer Ramey Ricks of Abu Dhabi; his daughter, Kate Leavitt Cherry and son-in-law, Daryl Cherry II of Greenville, NC. He is also survived by his brother, Jim Ramey; nephew, Darrell Ramey; niece Lisa Glenn; and his beloved cousin, Anita Difatta and husband, John. Kyle's greatest joy besides his immense love of his wife was the love that he had for his grandchildren, Hannah Cherry (25), Beau Charles Ramey, Jr. (24), Taylor Cherry (16), Hayley Cherry (11), and great-granddaughter, Isabella Mejias (3). Kyle was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette Ramey; father, Kyle Ramey Sr.; brother, Clyde Ramey; and his son, Beau Charles Ramey. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the home of Daryl and Kate Cherry, 316 Dupont Circle, Greenville, NC 27858. It will be a floating event from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Greenville Learning Center, 2426 Charles Boulevard, Greenville, NC 27858, memo in remembrance of Kyle Ramey, Jr., (to provide scholarship opportunities for students with learning differences); or to Whiteville City Schools, 107 West Walter Street, Whiteville, NC 28472, memo in remembrance of Kyle Ramey, Jr., (to go toward a grounds beautification project at Whiteville High School). Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.