Landon Gray Skinner

Cloudy with showers. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 67F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning until Friday Evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Idalia will bring heavy rain across Eastern
North Carolina. Rainfall amounts between 2 to 6 inches, with
isolated amounts of up to 8 inches possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Landon Gray Skinner, age 18, died Monday, August 21, 2023. Memorial service will be conducted Wednesday, August 30 at 7:00 P.M. at Calvary Memorial United Methodist Church by Rev. Emily Blair and Dr. Don Ribeiro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Landon was a 2023 graduate of Farmville Central High School where he was a member of the golf team for 4 years. He had a love for the beach, boat rides, surf fishing and automobiles. Landon loved his family and quality time he was able to spend with each of them. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Dianne Crawford; paternal great-grandparents, Edgar and Frances Gay and Doc and Frances Skinner; and maternal great-grandparents Kelly and Pandora Forrest. He is survived by his parents, Justin and Lesley Skinner and brother, Ashton Skinner all of the home; grandparents Ronnie and Gwen Skinner of Snow Hill and Johnny Crawford of Greenville; aunt, Melanie Dyer and husband Mason, of Snow Hill; uncle, Corey Skinner and significant other, Alexis Ireland of Hobucken; cousins, Owen Dyer, Coley Dyer, Sally Frances Dyer, Salter Skinner, Cassidy Ireland, Addilyn Haines, and Brandon Ham; great-uncle, James Michael Gay and great-aunt, Christy Ham and significant other, Gary Mills; and many other cherished cousins and extended family. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.