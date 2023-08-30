Landon Gray Skinner

Landon Gray Skinner, age 18, died Monday, August 21, 2023. Memorial service will be conducted Wednesday, August 30 at 7:00 P.M. at Calvary Memorial United Methodist Church by Rev. Emily Blair and Dr. Don Ribeiro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Landon was a 2023 graduate of Farmville Central High School where he was a member of the golf team for 4 years. He had a love for the beach, boat rides, surf fishing and automobiles. Landon loved his family and quality time he was able to spend with each of them. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Dianne Crawford; paternal great-grandparents, Edgar and Frances Gay and Doc and Frances Skinner; and maternal great-grandparents Kelly and Pandora Forrest. He is survived by his parents, Justin and Lesley Skinner and brother, Ashton Skinner all of the home; grandparents Ronnie and Gwen Skinner of Snow Hill and Johnny Crawford of Greenville; aunt, Melanie Dyer and husband Mason, of Snow Hill; uncle, Corey Skinner and significant other, Alexis Ireland of Hobucken; cousins, Owen Dyer, Coley Dyer, Sally Frances Dyer, Salter Skinner, Cassidy Ireland, Addilyn Haines, and Brandon Ham; great-uncle, James Michael Gay and great-aunt, Christy Ham and significant other, Gary Mills; and many other cherished cousins and extended family. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home.

  

Tags