Larrie Alan Dombos, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Greenville, NC on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. A private memorial service will be held at Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church officiated by Rev. John M. Porter-Acee, III. Larrie was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 4, 1947. He received his education at Bedford High School in Bedford, OH in 1967, followed by earning his B.S. in Business Management and M.A. in Public Administration. Larrie was a veteran who served two tours of duty in Vietnam and spent 24 years of active duty in the United States Marine Corps. He also worked for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety for 17 years before retiring in 2013. Larrie was a member of Pitt Golden K Kiwanis and multiple veteran organizations that include VFW, Disabled American Veterans, and the Vietnam Veterans Association. He was also active in a variety of community outreach programs such as Meals on Wheels and providing meals at the Community Crossroads homeless shelter and JOY Soup Kitchen. He was preceded in death by his father, Steve B. Dombos and his mother, Arlene Luther Dombos. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 50 years, Phyllis Barbee Dombos; daughters, Karen Thompson and husband, Sean, and Katie Fulcher and husband, Jimmie; granddaughters, Callie Thompson, Julia Fulcher, and Riley Fulcher; brother, Glenn Dombos of Nevada; sister, Gloria Hering of Ohio; brother-in-law, Eric Barbee; sisters-in-law, Jackie Hale and Suzie McElroy; along with several nieces and nephews and his dear, longtime friend, Edward Marko of Ohio (The Good Guys). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 107 Louis Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.