On Saturday, June 5th, 2021 “Red Machine” Larry Cannon, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78. Larry had a passion for fishing and hunting his entire life. His early days were spent at Southern Dismal Hunting Club and Penny Hill Hunting Club. Later in life when Larry lost most of his vision, he could almost always be found on the river with his grandsons or his friends. If the fish were biting he knew where to go catch them but you would never know his fishing spots. Larry loved his wife and daughter more than anything in this world. He thought his life was complete until his grandsons were born. He made it his mission to teach them everything he knew about fishing and life. He said he would always spend every minute he could with “his boys”. Larry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debbie Cannon; daughter, Gina Vandiford; and grandsons Skylar Coburn and Jordan Butler. A memorial service will be held at Farmville Funeral Home Wednesday, June 9 at 7:00 P.M. by Rev. Gordon Braxton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service form 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Those desiring to make a memorial may consider donations to Farmville Funeral Home; P.O. Box 268, Farmville, NC 27828. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .