Mr. Larry Carlton Talbert, Sr., 88, joined God’s heavenly choir on Thursday, March 25, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mr. Talbert, son of the late John and Gertrude Talbert and step-mother, Nina Talbert, was a native of Winston-Salem. He retired from Wachovia Bank as Vice-President, Administrative Officer of the Eastern Region in 1996. He had been a resident of Greenville for the past 50 years. He served in the U. S. Navy. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and was actively involved in his church, St. James United Methodist, and his community. His heart was full of kindness and this was shown through his actions of serving others, such as volunteering at Eastern Elementary School and many activities through St. James UMC, Greenville Jaycees, Golden K Kiwanis Club and Relay for Life. The St. James choir was near and dear to his heart. He enjoyed singing and volunteering to organize the choir music. He and his wife Helen, thoroughly enjoyed many years of playing tennis and socializing with friends in the Baywood Racquet Club and Brook Valley Country Club. He participated in the Senior Games and won a number of tennis medals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded to heaven by his precious daughter-in-law, Carolyn (CC) Bates Talbert, the wife of Larry Talbert, Jr., and his sister, Doris Blackwell. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen Denny Talbert; two daughters, Cindy T. Vainright and husband Howard of Greenville and Pamela Talbert of Lewisville, TX; a son, Larry C. Talbert, Jr. of Columbia, SC; and a sister, Trudy Talbert Engstrom of Maine. “Paw Paw” is also survived by seven grandchildren; Hunter Vainright and wife Kimberly and Colten Vainright all of Greenville; Kate Sowards and husband Michael of Honolulu, HI, Kristin Thompson of Richland Hills, TX and Braden, Garrett and Trey Talbert all of Columbia, SC; and a great-granddaughter, Finley Rae Vainright. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. 6th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.