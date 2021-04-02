Larry Clinton Morton, 72, went home to be with his Lord on March 31, 2021 surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 5pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The memorial service may be viewed live at www.smithfcs.com . The family will receive friends at the home, 806 Davenport Farm Rd, Winterville, NC 28590. Larry, a native of Woodruff, SC, served in the US Marine Corps and retired as a middle school teacher and paramedic. He was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Morton. Larry is survived by his wife, Janet Cahoon Morton; son, Charles Brian Morton (Cori); grandson, Brian Ray Morton, all of Winterville, NC; mother, Helen Morton of Woodruff, SC; and a sister, Debra Morton Graf of Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinese Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.