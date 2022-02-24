Larry Harrell

STOKES - Mr. Larry Douglas Harrell, 71, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 following a brief illness.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 26th at 11 AM at Maple Grove Christian Church, 1500 Maple Grove Church Road, Jamesville, NC 27846. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:15 until 10:45 AM.
Larry was a native of Oak City and was born to the late Luke and Marie Barnes Harrell. He was a graduate of Scotland Neck High School and attended North Carolina State University. For most of his working life Larry was engaged in automotive sales in Pitt County.
Larry will be fondly remembered for his outgoing personality and kind nature. He was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed fishing on the Roanoke River and going to the beach. His faith was an important part of his life and he made it a priority to worship with his family and attend church together. Gathering with family and friends gave Larry much happiness, particularly when it included his grandchildren. In his early years, he also enjoyed collecting antiques. Larry loved spending time with family and friends at the Harrell Farm in Oak City where he was raised. A loving husband, father, "grandaddi", and friend, Larry will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by a son, Nicholas Brantley Harrell in 1992.
He is survived by: Wife of 35 years, Amy Denton Harrell; Sons, Larry D. Harrell, Jr. and wife, Samantha "Sam", of Stokes and Matthew Boyd Harrell and wife, Robin, of Sarasota, Florida; Daughter, Roberta Harrell Taylor and husband, David, of Marion, NC; Grandchildren, Peyton, Ellie Ruth, Halle Rae, Finton, Bella, Hope, and Triston. Brother, Luke Harrell, III of Oak City; Sisters, Sandra H. Zadnik and husband, Chuck and Berta H. Lindsay and husband, Tim, all of Greenville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Maple Grove Christian Church, 1500 Maple Grove Church Road, Jamesville, NC 27846.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.