Larry Williams

Larry D. Williams
AYDEN - Mr. Larry D. Williams, 70, of Ayden unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday December 30, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11 am in the Farmer Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends after the service.
Larry was born in Edgecombe County, NC on November 12, 1950 to Abrom and Nellie Williams. Larry was one of twelve siblings.
Larry was self-employed and owner of a flooring company for over fifty years. After retirement in 2019 he spent time working on his Jeeps, gardening and working outdoors. His hobbies included NASCAR, hands on projects, reading puzzles, and working in his yard. There is nothing he could not build, put together or make. He also enjoyed spending time with is two grandsons and taking care of his daughters.
He is survived by his: two daughters, Laura Spivey and Misty Pace and husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Kaleb Spivey and Thomas Pace II; a host of other extended family members; a special neighbor, William Allen and his family; and brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested any donations be made to Grifton Rescue and EMS, 535 Queen Street, Grifton, NC 28530. Arrangements are by Farmer Funeral Service. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.