Larry Zicherman died at home in Greenville on Saturday, March 20, 2021. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM. Due to Covid 19, no service will be held. A resident of Greenville since 1971, Larry graduated from Rose High School and went on to the University of Tennessee (Go Vols!). Most recently, Larry was a member of the Vanceboro Volunteer Rescue Squad and a caregiver with Silver Care. He was an avid photographer. Larry is survived by his mother, Barbara, of Greenville and sister, Lisa, of Seattle, WA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com