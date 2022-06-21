Mrs. LaRue Buck Hill, 94, of Greenville died on Friday, June 17, 2022 after a brief illness. A graveside memorial service was held on Monday at 11 AM in Greenwood Cemetery. LaRue was born in Winterville to the late Donie and David Carlton (D.C.) Buck. She was a graduate of Winterville High School. LaRue was married to the late Reverend A.P. Hill for more than sixty years. LaRue was a loyal wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister-in-law and friend to many, all her life. As the wife of a minister in the North Carolina United Methodist Conference, she took her role very seriously, serving faithfully and exemplarily in countless roles in the local church. She enjoyed being a choir member and taking a leadership role in United Methodist Women, now known as United Women of Faith. During A.P.’s years of service in Vanceboro, New Bern, Wilmington, Mebane, Morehead City, Roanoke Rapids and Rockingham, LaRue was active in the N.C. United Methodist Conference. After A.P.'s death, LaRue continued to attend Conference functions and maintain close relationships with those with whom she and A.P. had served. Because A.P. also served as district superintendent in the Greenville and Elizabeth City districts and on the Conference Council of Ministries Staff in Raleigh, LaRue was often able to share her opinions and offer suggestions to Conference leaders with the goal of making the United Methodist Church the best it could be. She was faithful to the United Methodist Church to the end. While serving in Mebane and Morehead City, LaRue was a popular substitute teacher. She was active in the PTA and the EAHS Band Boosters while their three boys were in school. After retirement, LaRue and A.P. began volunteering at the local hospital in Greenville where they lived. Their volunteer spirit grew for over seventeen years as they continued to serve others in need as they had for so many years in the local church and conference. LaRue will be missed by her family and friends, but they are comforted by the realization that she was ready to be called home to be with those who have gone before her, and with her Lord and Savior. In addition to her parents and her husband, LaRue was preceded in death by brothers, J.D. Buck and his wife, Grace and Edward Buck. She is survived by three sons and their wives, Ambrose (A.P.) and Debbie of Burlington, Charles and Martha of Farmville and Jerome and Tammy of Winterville. Nine grandchildren and their spouses, Aaron Hill (Bridgette), Ashley Trollinger (Matt), Allyson Turnage (Travis), Jennifer Lancaster (Brian), Chuck Hill (Kristen), Jeff Hill (Darleen) Macey Cox (Brandon), Ashley Lynch (Al), and Angela Taylor; Sister-in-law, Judy Buck, of Andalusia, Alabama; and many nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church at 510 South Washington Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com