On July 12, 2021, LaRue McKinney Moye Brinson passed away in Greenville, NC, at the age of 88. LaRue, the oldest of four children, was born to Linwood and Nellie Jarvis McKinney in Hyde County, NC. She graduated from Swan Quarter High School and East Carolina College. After graduation, LaRue moved to Farmville, NC, and became the librarian for the new Farmville Public Library, where she worked before marrying George C. Moye. George and LaRue became the proud parents of George, Douglas, and Karen and were happily married for 30 years before George died in 1987. In 1999, LaRue married Emmitt L. Brinson, Jr., and they were happily married for 22 years. She married both times in the Farmville First Christian Church and accepted Jesus as her Saviour in 1959. From her first days in the church, LaRue contributed her time, talents, and devotion by chairing fundraisers, holding offices, and teaching Sunday School for 30 years. In 2018, she moved her membership to Arthur Christian Church. LaRue loved her family, her church, and the town of Farmville. She proudly volunteered as the chair of the Farmville Town Common Beautification Committee. They won six regional Make America Beautiful Awards under her leadership. She also chaired the first Farmville Dogwood Festival Committee, was a member of the Arts Council and the PTA. She was an expert gardener, loved working in her yard, and was a charter member of the Home & Lawn Garden Club. LaRue was preceded in death by her parents, Linwood and Nellie, her first husband, George Moye, brothers Wayne and Jimmy McKinney, and Wayne’s wife, Betty. LaRue is survived by her husband, Emmitt, her sons, George Moye (wife Debra), Douglas Moye (wife Katy), and daughter, Karen Moye, six grandchildren including Savannah Shoaf (husband Michael), Sarah Fitts (husband Chris), Bria Payne, Noori Payne, Maravel Payne, and Cameron Moye, and two great-grandchildren Kalee Lowe and Vera Shoaf. She also is survived by five stepchildren including Lee Brinson, Richard Brinson, Catherine Brinson, Mark Brinson (wife Traci), and Amy Warren (husband Craig), 12 step-grandchildren, 6 step-great-grandchildren, and dear friends, Steve and Lynn Stroud, and their children, Stephen and Morgan. The funeral will be held Saturday, July 17 at 2:00 P.M. by Rev. Carnie Hedgepeth at the Arthur Christian Church, 2616 Firehouse Rd., Bell Arthur, NC. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery in Farmville. The family will receive friends at the Farmville Funeral Home Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com .