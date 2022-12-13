Latham Wade (Bum) Dennis, 85, of Ayden, died peacefully at his home, Raven Hall, on Friday morning, December 9, 2022. He was lovingly surrounded by his family who watched over him for the entire length of his illness. A tribute to his life will be held on Monday, December 12, at 2 PM. Service will be held at the Grifton FWB Church in Grifton, NC. The church is located at 674 Wall Street. The family will receive friends from Noon until the 2 PM hour. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Estates. The family welcomes flowers, or donations may be made to the Grifton Free Will Baptist Church. Bum was born in Pitt County on June 12, 1937 to Clifton and Winnie Dennis. They began life as farmers and taught their son a good work ethic. Football was a passion and he proudly played for the legendary team at his school. He graduated from Ayden High in 1956 and joined the Navy in that year. He was a patriot and said serving his country was the best decision he ever made. It took him to the far East. He was ready to come back home after a four year stint. He died loving the US Navy and America. Bum was a family man but wore his cowboy hat in many areas. He had a passion for quail hunting and raised and trained a fine blood line of dogs to accompany him in the sport. He taught his Shirley how to clean the quail, and kept the freezer full. He had a lifelong love of horses and had some in the pasture next to his home. Bum was a known workaholic. In 1963, he opened his first restaurant, The City Cafe, in his hometown of Ayden. On October of 1966, he bought from his cousin, John Bill Dennis, a building down the street. Bum's Restaurant opened and is a landmark and he became a respected icon of the area. The Dennis family has catered groups all over the east. His home grown collards remained the hub of the annual Ayden Collard Festival. He was honored with a collard plant that bears his name. A collard called, The Bum Dennis cabbage collard #81. Bum was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved only brother, Curtis Dennis. They had a close relationship. His loved his sister, Ruth Carter, who also preceded him in death. Eva McLawhorn died years ago. She had no blood relations to Bum but he loved her. She had no children and virtually claimed the Dennis children who lived on the farm next to theirs. He was three days old, and unnamed, when she cuddled him in her arms. She kissed him and said, I guess you're just going to be a little Bum. That name stuck for all his life. He liked and embraced it. He was married to his Shirley for sixty years. Nicholas Sparks could not even imagine such a love story to write as theirs. Bum fell in love with Shirley Ann Mitchell when she was just seventeen years old. He had to wait until she turned eighteen to marry. He waited. They married on September 16, 1962. His heart was in her hands from that day forward. Her hand was firmly clasped to his. He nurtured her through an almost deadly aneurysm. She cared for him through years of Alzheimer's. They proved the call of their marriage vows. In sickness and in health. For better or worse. Until death they parted. It was touching to watch such love in action. His three children changed him. He chopped all the barbecue he could to provide well for them. His much loved son, Larry (Teresa) now holds the meat clever and the keys to Bum's Restaurant. He adored his daughters, Debra Dennis lives in Greenville. Deanna Kilgore (John) live in Emerald Isle. These three and their spouses were his pride and joy. It was the grandchildren that melted any rough edges away. They are, Emily (Tyler) Dunn, Jessica (Chris) Edwards, Leah (Tyler) Harper, Austin, and Alex Chitmon, John Latham, and Katherine Kilgore. He lived to adore his greats, Levi, Jack Wade, Lana, Brenna and Beau. Little Sadie Louise will make her appearance in May. His sister, Joyce Vaughn Lewis, of Greensboro, survives her brother. She spoiled him and he loved it. He called her, Baby. He dearly loved his nieces and nephews. He also treated Shirley's family, the Mitchells, as his own. His family had his heartbeat, but his soul belonged to God. He nailed down that decision on the shed blood and empty cross of Jesus Christ, on September 16, 1969. A man of awesome character left that bed in the upper room at Raven Hall at 8:55 in the morning, and opened his eyes up in eternal Glory. That knowledge is the comfort he left those that loved him. The family wishes to thank Bum's caretakers, Trina and Claudette Lowery. Amedisys Hospice for the care given to Bum. Especially to Cheri, Cynthia, and Jackie. Arrangements are made by Farmers Funeral Home in Ayden, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.