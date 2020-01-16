Latonya Streeter-Hughes

Latonya Della Streeter-Hughes
GREENVILLE - Latonya Della Streeter-Hughes, 55 of Greenville went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Affectionately known as "Toni" she was a 1982 graduate of J. H. Rose High School and an active member of Last Day Harvest COGIC.
Toni enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, TX. She and her family established their home in Clarksville, TN for several years. In 2012, she returned to Greenville. She was employed with Children's World Learning Center & Academy at the time of her death.
Preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Olivia Streeter, she is survived by her four daughters; Jessica Augustus and her husband Joseph, Jasmine, Janice, and JaNele, her siblings; Julius Summrell, Lillian C. Bumpers, F. Jerome Streeter, Ponderous Streeter, Felice Streeter-Alston (Mickey), Montrose A. Streeter, and Roswell Streeter; seven grandchildren, aunts, several nieces and nephews, a host of cousins, many friends to include the saints of the Church of God In Christ.
A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Wells Chapel COGIC, 1585 Allen Road with her pastor Elder Calvin Parker, officiating. The family will receive friends from noon - 1 pm prior to the service. Ms. Streeter-Hughes may be viewed on Friday, January 17th from 2:00 - 6:00 at Phillips Brothers and Anderson Mortuary, 1501 West 14th Street, Greenville, NC.