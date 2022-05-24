Laura Burkhead, 67, lived in Grimesland, NC where she passed away at her home on May 13, 2022. She was born and raised in Fayetteville, NC and lived most of her adult years in the Greenville area. Laura was predeceased by her parents, Claude and Mary Burkhead. She is survived by the father of her sons, Norman Davis. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Clayton Davis, his wife Stefanie and their children, Summer and Jayden; her son, Jacob Davis, his wife Lauren and their daughters, Ava and Joanie; her brother, Burke Burkhead and his wife, Debby; her sister, Mary Edna Fraser, her husband, John Sperry and their daughters, Reba and Labanna and granddaughter, Levi; her sister, Rebecca Burkhead and her daughters, Mary and Danielle Bilecki and her husband, Andrew White. Laura was the boisterous center of a large clan of folks. Friends from childhood to present loved her brilliant wit and big personality. She was a founding member of the swing rhythm and blues band The Lemon Sisters and The Rutabaga Brothers in 1982, and her bandmates were especially dear to her. Their music was enjoyed throughout the region for over 3 decades. She could belt out a song or sing sweet harmony, and the fans loved her. Laura could make the saddest person laugh, the smartest person think, and the coldest person feel warm. She was kind, tenderhearted and full of love. Not only a fine performer and singer, she was a very talented artist across many mediums. Truly creative, she lived the artist's life. Laura will be missed by all lucky enough to have crossed paths with her on planet Earth, and heavenly angels are giggling with her as her humor carries over to the afterlife. In lieu of flowers, be good to each other. Smile at strangers, say hello to someone at the store, tip someone unsuspecting, hug often and just be nice. Love conquers all and can solve many of our problems.