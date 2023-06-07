...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental and Natural Resources
in Raleigh NC has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for
Fine Particulates, until midnight EDT Wednesday night.
An Air Quality Action Day means that Fine Particulates
concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. For additional information, please visit the North
Carolina Division of Air Quality Web site at
https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu
Laura Janice Joyner, 83, passed away on May 12, 2023, at her home with family members present. Janice retired as a nurse after 40 years of service at Heritage Hospital in Tarboro, NC. She was known for her kindness and the compassionate care she gave to others. She dearly loved all her nieces, nephews, friends, and family. Janice was a longtime member of William & Mary Hart Presbyterian Church in Leggett, NC and in recent years, after moving to Greenville, she became a member of Hollywood Presbyterian Church. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Wayland and Laura Joyner, and three of her brothers: Wayland Joyner Jr., William Joyner, and Vernon Joyner. She is survived by her brother, Robert Joyner and his wife, Ann; nieces, Mary Ann Copeland and Dianne Horgan; nephews, Vernon Ray Joyner Jr., Larry Joyner, Bill Joyner, Wayland Joyner, Robert Joyner Jr., Jonathan Joyner, and Paul Joyner; and fourteen great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 1:30 – 2:20 PM on Saturday, June 10th, 2023, followed by a memorial service officiated by Rev. Keith Cobb at 2:30 PM at Carlisle Funeral Home, Tarboro, NC. A private burial will follow the memorial service. The family expresses their sincerest gratitude to Gentiva Hospice of Greenville and to the Oncology Group at Physician East for all the love, support, compassion, and kindness they have shown during this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice of Greenville, 1003 Red Banks Rd. Suite B, Greenville, NC 27858; Hollywood Presbyterian Church; 5103 NC-43, Greenville, NC 27858; or a charity of your choice.