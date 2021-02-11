Laura Lea Lilley, 70, of Dunbar passed away February 4, 2021 in Hubbard Hospice West after a long illness. Laura was born May 16, 1950 in South Charleston to the late Foster and Marguerite Bess Barnett. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband, George Lilley; and a son, Foster Lilley. Laura graduated from Dunbar High School and was a retired Radiologic Technologist with various hospitals in the valley. Laura was a worthy Matron with the Eastern Star. Left to cherish her memory are sons, Jeff Lilley of Dunbar, and James Holley (Wanda) of Odon, Indiana; brother, Frank Barnett (Janet) of Cross Lanes; nephews, Matthew and Jimmy Barnett, both of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Clayton and Athena Holley of Odon, Indiana. Service will be at Noon on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Chapel of Peace (beside funeral home), 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.