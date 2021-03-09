Mrs. Laura Louise Briley McArthur, 88, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 5, 2021.A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 PM at Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Born in Pitt County, Laura was loved by her community and had many friends. She was a part of many local clubs, an avid gardener and enjoyed sewing, painting, and decorating. She was a lover of her dogs too. Laura was a member of Immanuel Episcopal Church in Farmville and was a member of the Episcopal Church Women and the Alter Guild. First and foremost, Laura lived to take care of her family and friends. She devoted herself to raising her two children, then one of her grandchildren, and also taking care of her parents in their latter years. She was a General’s wife that supported her husband through his long military career, following him to Japan and also to other states. Laura was preceded in death by her husband, General Alvin D. McArthur, Jr.; son, Scott D. McArthur and daughter, Shirley McArthur. She is survived by her: granddaughters, Lindsey Diane McArthur and Haylee Davis McArthur, who loved her so much and cared for her devotedly. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Alanna Marie Whaley, Russell Scott Whaley and Grayson Kanoah Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation at crohnscolitisfoundation.org. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.