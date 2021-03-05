Mrs. Laura Stancill, 95, completed her journey to heaven on March 4, 2021 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice. Funeral service will be held Saturday at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30-3:15 PM at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, entombment will take place in the Pinewood Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family kindly asks that everyone who attends please wear a mask and adhere to COVID-19 and social distancing protocols. Laura was born in Roanoke, Virginia on August 22, 1925 to parents, Robert and Nannie Rucker. She met her husband in Hampton, Virginia during World War II. She worked as a Rosie Riveter at Langley Fields. She and her husband moved to North Carolina and lived in the Belvoir Community, where they owned and operated Stancill’s Grocery Store and the Stancill Mobile Home Park. She was a charter member of the Belvoir FWB Church and sang in the choir for many years. Laura also enjoyed traveling, reading her Bible and watching TV game shows. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Ray Stancill, Sr; parents, Robert Rucker and Nannie Steffy Rucker; and sister, Violet Wright. She is survived by her sons, James Ray Stancill, Jr. and wife, Janet and Steven Stancill and wife, Sonya, all of Greenville; daughters, Debra Stancill Gray and husband, Stanley, Sandy Stancill Bengala and husband, Jim, all of Greenville, and Carole Robinson Flowers of Roanoke, VA; grandchildren, Tim Stancill, Christy Stancill Harrell and husband, Derek, Jason Gray and wife, Patience, Daniel Gray and wife, Melissa, Erin Stokes, Logan Stancill Craft and husband, Tyler, Taylor Stancill, and Cole Stancill; great-grandchildren, Tyler Harrell, Rachel Gray, Eva Gray, and Ethan Gray; and brother, Sherman Rucker of Roanoke, VA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Belvoir Free Will Baptist Church, 3695 NC 33 West, Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.