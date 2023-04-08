...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Laura Uzzell died peacefully at home on a beautiful April day, surrounded by family. Laura was 101 years old, and maintained a lively awareness of life until the last few weeks. Laura was born in Raleigh to Samuel Noland Holland and Perry Griffith Holland. She had four brothers, Sam, Charles, Jack and Grip. In 1940, she graduated from Hugh Morson’s first 12th grade class, and later she graduated from Peace College. Her high school yearbook said about her: "Those true eyes, too pure and too honest in aught to disguise the sweet soul shining through them." While working at The News and Observer, she met her future husband, Tom Uzzell. They married in 1948 and had five children: Monet Thomson (Gary Garchar) of San Jose; Sam Uzzell (Mary Holt) of Greenville, NC; Holly Saunders (Wyatt, deceased) of Laurens, SC; Nelson Uzzell of St. John; and Charles Uzzell (Jody) of Raleigh. She was "Gannie'' to 12 grandchildren: Laura, Lillie, Leigh, Hank, David, Molly, Elizabeth, Peter, Eli, Lila, Lucy and Will; and 12 great grandchildren: Holland, Jackson, Maelynn, Henry, Catherine, Ruth, Wyatt, Walker, McCall, May, Holland, and Grip. Laura is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, former daughters-in-law (Sally, Andie, Vicki) and countless amazing neighbors and friends. Her kitchen was a gathering place for the many who came through the back door to enjoy her genuine kindness. She always had sweet tea and a pot of coffee on. Home was her haven and a happy place, and people gathered there because she was so gracious. Kids in the neighborhood loved playing in the backyard, and splashing in the little swimming pool. Laura was a lifelong member of Edenton Street Methodist Church and active in the Circle. Laura maintained friendships made at the Employment Security Commission and Hugh Morson reunions of recent years. Laura loved classical music and holding a baby in her lap. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Transitions LifeCare, Philanthropy Dept. 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607; “Edenton Street UMC,” 228 W. Edenton Street, Raleigh NC 27603; The LHU Foundation, 202 Treybrooke Dr, Morrisville NC 27560; or to the charity of your choice. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm, Monday, April 10, 2023 at Montlawn Memorial Gardens, 2911 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27603. Services by Brown-Wynne, 300 St. Mary's Street, Raleigh.