Mrs. Laurie Smith Snow, 60, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at home following a period of declining health. A memorial service will be held on September 30, 2022 at 4:00 pm in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with Pastor Kines officiating. The family will receive friends Friday, September 30th from 3 to 4 PM prior to the service. A native of Pitt County, Laurie was one of four children of James Bonner Smith, Jr. and Marian Ward Smith. She was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School, class of 1980, and a graduate of East Carolina University with a degree in Education. For more than 10 years, Laurie taught school in both Pitt and Beaufort Counties and had retired from Beaufort County Schools. She was a member of First Christian Church, Washington NC. Laurie with be fondly remembered by her family and many friends as someone who was full of life. She always had a warm smile and a great sense of humor. Many students had the privilege of her caring nature and dedication to their learning. She took great pride in meeting each of the students at their level and worked hard to help them succeed. She was the first to bring a dish of Chicken Tetrazinni and Sausage balls to anyone in their time of need. Laurie loved the Pamlico River and boating with Sam and friends. She loved fishing, sailing, water skiing, trick skiing and crabbing. A loving daughter, wife, sister and aunt, Laurie will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Laurie was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Snow, her father J.B. Smith, Jr. and two sisters, Cathy Crawford and Becky Barnes. She is survived by her mother, Marian Ward Smith; sister, Camille Smith and husband, James Robbins all of Greenville; nieces, Mary Beth Barnes, Adelaide Robbins and Marian Robbins. Nephews, Carl Crawford III, David Crawford and wife Trisha, Marc Crawford, Carson Parker and wife Laura, three great nephews Parker, Charlie and Henry and her faithful and loving friends, Leigh Sypawka and Elaine Wainright. Memorial contributions may be made to: First Christian Church, Washington NC, 307 East 3rd Street Washington, NC 27889 Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com