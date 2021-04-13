Laverne King Olrogge passed away on Friday, April 9th, 2021, at Vidant Hospital. He is predeceased by his mother Doris Olrogge and her husband Bernard Olrogge. He is survived by his wife Mary Helen Olrogge; daughter Joanne Cox and her husband Jimmy Cox; his son Lee Olrogge Jr. and his wife Vickie Olrogge; his three brothers George, Shelton, and Jim Olrogge; his two granddaughters Miranda and Shayna Cox; and his grandson Jadon Olrogge. He was in the Airforce for 20 years, and after being honorably discharged, he became an instructor at Pitt Community College for 22 years. He had a fulfilling life and enjoyed fishing, playing guitar, painting in watercolor, writing short stories, and reading Westerns. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, people donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The memorial will take place at St. James United Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.