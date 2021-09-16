Mrs. Lavonne Hall Phillips, 82, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday at 10 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. Lavonne grew up in Washington and graduated from Washington High School. She has been a resident of Greenville since 1971. She worked as a Librarian at ECU’s Joyner Library, retiring after over 30 years of service. Lavonne attended Hollywood Presbyterian Church as long as she was able. She loved cooking and reading, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Lavonne was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Phillips; 2 brothers; and 3 sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Phillips Stocks and husband, Bryan; grandchildren, Ashley and Matthew Stocks, all of Greenville; brothers, Larry Ricks of Washington and Buddy Hall and wife, George-Anne, of San Antonio, TX; sister, Jean Lewis of Chocowinity; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cypress Glen Benevolent Fund, 100 Hickory St., Greenville, NC 27858 or to the Alzheimer’s Association Eastern NC Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.