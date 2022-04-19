Lawrence A. "Larry" Moye, Jr.

Lawrence Anderson Moye, Jr. (Larry) of Maury died on April 16, 2022. He was the son of Lawrence Anderson Moye and Ruby Evans Moye. Mr. Moye was a graduate of Virginia Episcopal School, Lynchburg, Virginia, and the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Upon the completion of his education, Mr. Moye joined his family farming business in Maury where he continued that endeavor with his son until his death. He was a member of Snow Hill Presbyterian Church and felt privileged to be a member of his church family. He was married to his wife for over 64 years and lived his entire life in Maury. In addition to farming, Larry was involved in his community, serving as Board Chair for Greene County Health Care, Maury Sanitary Land District, Maury Ruritan Club, Jazz Board in the ECU School of Music, and supporter of the arts at ECU. A true blue Tar Heel, he was a long time season ticket holder for basketball and football games. Trips to games at home and away with family and friends were many, and frequently monumental. He was a UNC student in 1957 when the Tar Heels won the first of six NCAA championships, and a graduate of the Class of 1959. Larry was blessed with the irritating ability to always encounter green lights at traffic intersections and always find front row parking spaces wherever he traveled. His presence will be sorely missed at many antique auction houses where he was determined to not let any items be sold too cheap. He was devoted to his golf buddies, and, indeed, to the game of golf itself. He combined his joy of antiques with golf in playing with wood shafted clubs. He formed many great friendships as a member of the Society of Hickory Golfers. Trips to Scotland, Ireland, England, and Wales to play golf with his son, grandson, brother-in-law, and friends were among Larry's most treasured memories. Larry's most favored spot was on the porch of his beach house in Atlantic Beach, NC. He was happiest there when joined by family and friends for an evening cocktail. Mr. Moye was predeceased by his parents; sisters Ruby Moye Stokes, and Jeanne Moye Graham; and brother-in-law James Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Beth) Morrison Moye; son, Lawrence Anderson (Andy) Moye, III and wife Mitzi Cherry Moye; daughter, Elizabeth (Lisa) Moye Thomas; grandchildren, Dr. Hollis (Holly) Moye Ray and husband Clifford James Ray, Lawrence Anderson (Larry) Moye IV and wife Brittany Bell Moye, Elizabeth (Eliza) Thomas Fekaris and husband Capt. Phillip Fekaris, Richard James Thomas, and Ellen Bachman Thomas; great-grandchildren, Lawrence Anderson (Lawson) Moye V, Miller Thomas Moye, Anderson Elizabeth Ray, and Clifford James Ray, Jr.; special brother-in-law Fritz Morrison and wife Ginger Morrison; sister-in-law, Holly T. Morrison; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. The family expresses deep appreciation to Dr. John Patrick McGee and his staff at Vidant Family Medicine, and to the staff at Greendale Forest of Snow Hill for their kind compassionate care. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel at Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service on Tuesday, April 19th at 4:00 pm. There will be a visitation with the family after the service, with a private burial for immediate family to follow. In lieu of flowers, Mr. Moye would be pleased with memorials to Snow Hill Presbyterian Church, c/o Bobby Glossip, 201 Hines Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com