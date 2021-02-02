Mr. Lawrence Willoughby, 77, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Public viewing will be held from 1-3 pm on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 masks are mandatory.

