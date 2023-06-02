Le Roy John Newcomb

Le Roy J. Newcomb, 82, of Winterville, NC, passed away May 18, 2023, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. His devoted daughter, Wendy Lee, was at his bedside. A funeral Mass will be offered at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, NC, on Monday, August 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM. Visitation one hour prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America; Deborah Heart & Lung Center, Browns Mills, NJ https://demanddeborah.org/about-us/; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; or Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter. Le Roy was raised in Colonie, NY, but settled in Toms River, NJ, which he considered his home. He proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. He was later employed as a Locomotive Engineer until retirement in 2002. Le Roy also served as Treasurer for the BLE for several years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and provider. Above all, he was a dedicated family man with integrity, who gave his all to his family. Le Roy had a generous spirit and a lively sense of humor. He was loyal, and persevered in the face of a challenge, even when a task was seemingly insurmountable. Even the challenge of cancer was no match for that perseverance. Le Roy always came through for his loved ones. He was the embodiment of both strength and charity. He was a shining example of a real-life hero. Le Roy enjoyed playing baseball, fishing, walking, spending time near the ocean and caring for his beloved pets. He was an avid New York Yankees fan all of his life, and in his youth, was scouted for professional baseball. Le Roy was a communicant of St. Joseph's Parish, Toms River, NJ and St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, Greenville, NC. Le Roy was predeceased by his parents, Mary (Van Amburgh) Newcomb and Oliver C. Newcomb, his brother, Oliver Newcomb and sister-in-law Dorothy (Fuller) Newcomb, his brother-in-law, James Rose and his daughter, Christina Brown Newcomb. Le Roy is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia (Eisenhauer) Newcomb, whom he adored and was married to for 55 years. He is also survived by his daughters, Penny Lee Sabourin (Ron) of Canada, Theresa McGuire (George) of Toms River, NJ, Lori Hutzell (Rick) of Johnstown, PA, and Wendy Lee Newcomb-Beattie (Richard) of Winterville, NC. Additionally, Le Roy is survived by two sisters, Dianna Rose of Schenectady, NY and Deborah Sulger (Tim) of Chocowinnity, NC. Le Roy has 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.