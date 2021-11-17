Leaky Dixon, Sr
GREENVILLE - Mr. Leaky Dixon, Sr., 82, died Saturday, November 13, 2021.
A private graveside funeral was held in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by the Reverends Rusty Dixon and James Ed Gurkins.
Mr. Dixon, a native of Pitt County, was a son of the late Roy Lee and Nina Bell Boyd Dixon. He was a lifelong resident of the Black Jack community, and a graduate of Chicod High School. He was employed by the E.I. DuPont Company, Kinston Plant for more than 30 years.
In addition he farmed for most of his life, specially enjoying gardening and sharing its fruits with others He also enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending many hours with his sons sharing his love of the outdoors with them. He was a longtime member of the Black Jack Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon and usher.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Lee Fornes Dixon; brothers, Bobby and Connie Dixon and sisters, Betty Jean Fornes, and Exie Mills.
He is survived by his sons, Leaky Dixon, Jr. and wife, Rita and Kenny Dixon and wife, Barbara, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Gabriel Dixon and wife, Monica, Cameron Dixon; Kenny "Lee" Dixon, Jr., Victoria Dixon, Kammi Dixon, great grandchildren, Levi Dixon, and E.J. and Trent Bunn; and special friend, Tiny Fuller.
Memorial contributions may be made to Black Jack Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 2581 Black Jack-Grimesland Rd., Greenville, NC 27858.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.