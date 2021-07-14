Lee Wayne Banks, 80, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Carteret General Hospital in Morehead City, NC. Wayne, son of the late Harold Lee and Ruth Hodges Banks, was born in Oriental, NC on February 9, 1941. He was a graduate of Havelock High School and played on their first football team during the 1950’s. Following high school, Wayne received a mechanical degree from Cherry Point where he worked on jet engines for 12 years. He then relocated to Greenville and began working as a designer with Grady-White Boats until his retirement in 1998. Wayne was a proud member of Winterville Baptist Church, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and teaching the children’s classes. In addition, he was involved in the youth activities, church nursery, as well as serving on the State Lay Renewal Teams on weekends. He was artistic and enjoyed creating artwork through painting, sketching, and woodwork. He loved all things outdoors, such as boating, fishing, hunting, and camping. Wayne also volunteered his time and worked with the Winterville Boy Scout troop. However, the one thing he enjoyed the most was being with his family. Wayne is survived by his wife, Shirley M. Banks (who he helped with many activities at the public school); two sons, Keith Lee Banks (Deena) and Kris Banks (Tonya); grandson, Timothy Gage Banks; four step-grandchildren; sister, Lisa B. Brewington (Robert); and his family dog Labrador, Sadie. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.