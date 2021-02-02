Lela "Kay" Carter

Lela “Kay” Fulford Carter, 71, of Plymouth, died, Friday, January 29, 2021 at Washington, Regional Medical Center, Plymouth. Mrs. Kay was born in Beaufort County on May 8, 1949 to the late Junious I., Sr., and Lucy Mae Wilkins Fulford and raised in the Pamlico Beach community. She married Mr. Van Carter who survives and together they shared over forty-nine years of marriage. Mrs. Kay was well- known for her catering abilities and her famous homemade cakes. She spent over 45 years as a bookkeeper for several local businesses including Manning Motor Company, J&J Brake Exhaust & Wrecker Service, First Christian Church and the Washington County ABC Board. She also volunteered as former treasurer for the local American Red Cross, former board member and treasurer for the Friends of the Washington County Library and was past president of the Rural Letter Carrier Auxiliary on the National and State level. A funeral service was held at Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 1, 2021. Rev. Edgar Massencup will officiate. Burial followed at Hillside Memorial Gardens. In addition to her husband surviving is a daughter, Jennie Bowen and husband Dennis of Plymouth; a granddaughter, Jessalyn Bowen of Plymouth; two step grandchildren, Daniel Bowen and Jenna Bowen, and two step great grandchildren, Ethan and Zachary Bowen; two brothers, Herbert Fulford and wife Mildred of Lowland, Junious I. Fulford, Jr. and wife Terri of Belhaven; two sisters, Rennie Mae Johnson of Belhaven, Catherine Gray Shackleford of Plymouth; a sister in-law, Sallie C. Midyette of Swan Quarter, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Murrell Fulford, and two nephews, Benji Fulford and Walter Johnson. A visitation was held Sunday, January 31, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 at Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth. Memorial contribution can be made to the Friends of Washington County Library, 201 E. 3rd Street, Plymouth, NC 27962.