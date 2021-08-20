Mr. Leland Ray Spain, Sr., 87, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021. Services will be private. Mr. Spain was born and raised in Tarboro, graduating from Tarboro High School. He lived most of his adult life in the Greenville area. Mr. Spain worked for 42 as an installer/repairman for Carolina Telephone and Sprint. While working for the telephone company, he also worked for many years a driver for Etna Oil Co. and Carawan Oil Co. Mr. Spain was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Mayo Spain, and daughter, Joan Spain White. He is survived by his son, Lee Spain and wife, Carol; son-in-law, Ron White; 5 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sybil Sharp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vidant Home Health & Hospice, 1005 W.H. Smith Blvd., Greenville, NC 27834. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.