...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Lena F. Phillips, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 AM at Farmer Funeral Home in Ayden. Burial will follow at the Town of Ayden Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Lena was born in Burke County and lived most of her life in Ayden. She enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles. She loved her flowers and cooking. Lena was a loving mother and grandmother and a devoted Christian. She was the oldest living member of Ayden Original Free Will Baptist Church. Lena was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William Edward "Buddy" Phillips. She is survived by her children, Doug Phillips, Don Phillips and wife, Ronda, and David Phillips; grandchildren, Blake Phillips and fiancé, Crystal, Holt Phillips and fiancé, Bryn, Kylee Bloodworth, and husband, Jake, Morgan Phillips and husband, Alex, and Carson Phillips; and great-grandson, Fischer Phillips. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ayden Original Free Will Baptist Church, 611 Third Street, Ayden, NC 28513. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville