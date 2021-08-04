Lennis Brinson, Jr., of Wilson passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at the age of 84. A loving, humorous, and generous husband, father, grandpa, and friend, he enjoyed life and brought joy to those with whom he surrounded himself. Born in Washington, NC, on May 26, 1937, he spent his early years in Morehead City and attended Morehead City High School. He served in the United States Navy from 1954-1958. He then attended Atlantic Christian College (now Barton College) and earned degrees in accounting and political science. After college, Lennis spent most of his career as a Special Agent for the Internal Revenue Service, where he investigated violations of the federal tax laws. He continued his career with the IRS in northern Virginia and Richmond. After retiring from the IRS, he worked a few years with other government agencies. He later moved to Greenville, NC and served as a Magistrate for the Pitt County District Court. Outside of his employment, he was an active member of several organizations: the Association of Former Special Agents of the IRS, Police Association of Virginia, Fraternal Order of Police, and the Pitt County Law Enforcement Officers Association. While living in Greenville, NC, Lennis was a longtime and active member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church. When he later moved to Wilson, he became an active member of First Christian Church. Lennis was preceded in death by his wife, Betsy Roberts Brinson and his parents, Lennis O. Brinson and Mary Kite Brinson. He is survived by his wife Barbara; his son Cliff Brinson (Christi); his grandchildren, Bethany Brinson, Josiah Brinson, and Timothy Brinson; his brother Bill Brinson (Helen); his stepdaughter Paula Benson (Scott) and their children, Martha-Scott, Will and Joe; and his stepson Dalton Tomlinson (Diane) and their children, Alexa and McKenzie. Funeral services will be held at First Christian Church in Wilson on Thursday, August 5, at 10 a.m., with the family receiving friends following the service. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport, NC. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Lennis’s memory to First Christian Church, P.O. Box 2702, Wilson, NC 27894. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.