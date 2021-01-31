Lenwood C. Jones, 63, of Greenville, passed away on January 27, 2021. The family will have a private Graveside Service at Pinewood Memorial Park. Lenwood was born on June 9, 1957 in Portsmouth, VA to Lenwood and Fannie Jones. He was a loving husband, brother and son. He resided and worked as an electrician in Greenville and Beaufort for many years. Lenwood was preceded in death by his father, Lenwood E. Jones. Lenwood is survived by his wife of 22 years, Barbara Carol Jones, of Greenville, NC, brothers; Donald E. Jones and wife, Karen, of Aurora, NC and Ed Jones of Greenville and mother; Fannie Jones, of Washington, NC. Online viewing at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.