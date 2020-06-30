Leon Paul Marshall
GREENVILLE - Mr. Leon Paul Marshall, 86, died Thursday, June 25, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. A public viewing will be held from 11:30am - 1:00pm in the Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Leon Paul Marshall will be by invitation only and mask are mandatory.