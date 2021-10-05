Leon Raymond Hardee, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully to his heavenly home on Sunday, October 3, 2021. The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by his pastor, Rev. Phillip Boykin, Rev. Mike Scott, and Bryan Evans. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mr. Hardee was born on September 13, 1934 to Charlie Raymond and Selma Hardee. He lived all of his life near Greenville and was a graduate of Greenville High School. He had a lifelong passion for farming and raising cattle. His love for the land led him into land development, which progressed to his developing many subdivisions in Pitt County, with Autumn Lakes being his pride and joy. He was a member of Black Jack Original Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Linda Ipock Hardee, brother, Charlie Lee Hardee, sisters, Jean Crawford and Annie Ree Edwards, and son-in-law, Terry Watson. He is survived by his wife, Linda Chesson Hardee; four children, Debbie Leggett and husband, Ronnie, Doreen Haddock, Donna Watson, and Leon R. Hardee, Jr. and wife, Karen; step-children, Kim Parker and husband, Tim, and Cindy Newbold and husband, Allen; grandchildren, Ronnie Leggett, Jr. and wife, Anna, Chris Cox and wife, Crystal, Darrell Jefferson, Steven Cox and wife, Kristen, Brittany Leggett Corey and husband, Adam, Hunter Hardee and wife, Holly, Lindsay Haddock Davis and husband, Kenny, Dara Jefferson Preast and husband, Bryant, Taylor Hardee and Tanner Hardee and fiancé, Maggie Asby; great-grandchildren, Ava and Katy Leggett, Charlotte and Elsie Corey, Macey and Kenna Jefferson, Walker and Maddox Hardee, Madison Cox, Christopher Cox, Kenzie Davis, Gabby and Forrest Preast; step-grandchildren, Will and Drew Parker, Claire, Brooke and Avery Newbold; sister-in-law, Peggy Daughtridge of Rocky Mount; and brother-in-law, Hubert Edwards. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home and at other times at their home, 1156 Autumn Lakes Dr, Grimesland. Memorials may be made to Black Jack OFWB Church, 2972 Black Jack-Simpson Road, Greenville, NC 27858 or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.