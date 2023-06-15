Leona E. Miller, 83, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. The funeral service will be held Thursday at 3 PM at the Grifton FWB Church, with Rev. Kevin Woolard officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Estates. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 3 PM at the church. Leona was born and raised in the Croatan community of Craven County and graduated from New Bern High School. She worked for a number of years at Maola in New Bern, and the Red and White of Grifton, and finished her career as a teacher's assistant at Grifton Elementary. Leona was a longtime member of the Grifton FWB Church and has been active in the Grifton Volunteer Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary since 1986. She enjoyed working in her garden and cooking and baking for family friends. She was known for her delicious chocolate pies and other sweets. Leona was a devoted wife and mother and was kind to all she met. She was a stranger to few and a friend to many. Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas "Mack" Miller and parents, Tom and Bettie Ebron. She is survived by her sons, Greg Miller and wife, Tula, of Grifton, and Gary Miller and wife, Michele, of Ayden; grandchildren, Jessica Humphrey and husband, Robbie, Chris Tomlin and wife, Brooke, Tara Stevens and husband, John, and Amanda Benson and husband, Travis; great-grandchildren, Brendan Paramore, Ella and Tucker Tomlin, and Keelyn and Raelyn Stevens; sister, Betty Lou White; brother, Tommy Ebron and wife, Linda; and a number of nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grifton FWB Church, 674 Wall St., Grifton, NC 28530 or to the Grifton Volunteer Fire Department Ladies' Auxiliary, 6881 S. Highland Ave., Grifton, NC 28530. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.