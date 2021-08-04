Leonard Ray Ore, age 80, died Sunday, August 1, 2021. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 5 at 1:00 P.M. at the home, 1400 Strickland Road, Walstonburg, NC 27888, by Rev. Willie Pickard. The family will receive friends following the service. Mr. Ore was preceded in death by a brother, Elbert Jr. Ore. He is survived by his wife, Kay Ore of the home; daughter, Barbara Casper of St. Petersburg, FL; sons, Jeff Ore of Pinellas Park, FL, Jamey Bowen of Stantonsburg, Steve Bowen of Nashville, and Kevin Bowen of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren, Kevin Carney, Kyle Casper, Kody Casper, Katy Walker, Leacy Bowen, Aubrey Bowen, Haley Bowen, and Tyler Bowen; sisters, Louise Pickard of Liberty, Bobbie Gaines of Goldston, Edna Hales of Greensboro, and Betty Caviness of Staley; brothers, Richard Ore of Staley, Jimmy Ore of Staley, and Tim Ore of Snow Camp; those that were like a son, Kenneth Harbin of TX, and Rob Pittman of FL, very special friend, Barry Bennett of Walstonburg; and granddog, Ezra. Arrangements are by Farmville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.