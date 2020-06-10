Leroy Woodard, Sr.
WINTERVILLE - Leroy Woodard, Sr., age 71, of Winterville formerly of Wilson passed away on Thursday, June 4. Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 11 at 2 pm at Carrons Funeral Home 726 South Tarboro St., Wilson. Interment will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday at 3 pm at Carrons Funeral Home. Condolences may be directed to carronsfuneralhome.com or faxed to 252.237.0120. Arrangements have been entrusted to Carrons Funeral Home 726 South Tarboro St., Wilson.