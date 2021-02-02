Mr. Lesley McDaniel Spaulding, 73, died Thursday, January 28, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville, NC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville NC. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donate to a local charity of your choosing. Live streaming of the funeral services will be available at 1PM via Congleton Funeral Home and Cremation Facebook page. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service for Mr. Lesley Spaulding, is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.