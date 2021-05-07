With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Leslie Morales (Leach) on May 4,2021. She was 51 years old. After a long battle with cancer, she left us while sleeping peacefully in her home. Leslie was born to the late Joanne Leach (Whiting) and Jack Warren. Leslie was the beloved mother of Janelle who she adored beyond measure. She is survived by her significant other Sixto, brother Donald, sisters Joanne and Jackie, sister-in-law Rosemary, a multitude of nieces, nephews cousins, and greats. A celebration of Leslie's life will be held on Saturday May 8,2021 at 5pm at 1849 Haddock Road Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Winterville Cremation & Funeral Services. Online condolences at www.wintervillefuneralcare.com.