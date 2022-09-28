Leslie Wallace Ward, 62, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 PM at St. James United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Leslie, daughter of Martha Wallace Ward and her late father, Alton Jackson Ward, Jr., was born on October 31, 1959, in Goldsboro, NC. The family moved to Greenville while she was a baby, and she was educated in the city schools and attended ECU. She was a cheerleader and a member of the swim team. Leslie had a career in customer service at Wachovia Bank. Leslie possessed an energetic personality with a unique sense of humor. We cherish the memory of her contagious laughter. She was known for her many artistic talents which included original jewelry design, sewing, and decorating. Always supportive of her sons, she volunteered for various activities at the Aurora schools. Leslie waged a battle against mental illness that eventually led to addiction - a cruel debilitating condition that robbed her of this peaceful life she so deserved. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Sam ward and Jack Ward; and her sons, Jack McDermott and Hunter Harrington. She is survived by her mother, Martha Wallace Ward; niece, Elizabeth Ward; her precious dog, Jac; and many members of the Ward and Wallace families. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to the North Carolina National Alliance on Mental Illness (NC-NAMI) 309 West Millbrook Road, Suite 121, Raleigh, NC 27609, online at www.naminc.org (Donate), or to St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E 6th St, Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com