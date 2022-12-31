Mrs. Letitia Hardee Willis, 84, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Mrs. Willis was a native of Pitt County where she lived the majority of her life, and was a graduate of Winterville High School. She worked in sales at Belk's for 32 years. She was a member of Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church, and enjoyed being a part of the Lady's Auxiliary. She loved her family, and loved to read (until she had to read via audio books); she used to sew and make clothes for her niece and daughter; and enjoyed cooking chew bread and pear/peach preserves that many people so loved. Letitia was a wonderful godly wife, mother and grandmother, who touched many throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell Crego Hardee & Sylvia B. Hardee; brothers, Charles, Douglas, Bruce, and Calvin Hardee; and sister Judy Jones. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, James A. Willis; daughter, Lisa W Heath and husband Brian; grandchildren, Zachary T. Heath, and Nathan J. Heath; sisters, Debbie Adams and husband Kenneth; and Hope Smith; in-laws, Marian W. Hardee, Carol Hardee, Lucy Hardee, and Redden Jones. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, at 3:30 PM at the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM-3:15 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church Building fund. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.