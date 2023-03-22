Levie "Lee" Peyton, Jr.

Levie Earl "Lee" Peyton, Jr., 94, transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, March 18, 2023. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 2 pm at Faith Assembly Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Lee, son of the late Rev. Levie and Myrtle Peyton, was a native of Chocowinity. He attended Emmanuel College and received his master's degree from George Washington University. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. On June 7, 1953, he married Ethelyn Conway, and started his career as an accountant in the dairy industry. He later was employed as a comptroller in several hospitals, moving to various states throughout his career. Following his retirement, he moved back to Greenville in 1994. Lee was ambitious, hardworking and provided for his family. He was a member of Faith Assembly Church. He is survived by his wife of almost 70 years, Ethelyn Conway Peyton; sons, Barry Peyton (Ethelyn) of Dalton, GA and Darrell Peyton (Leanne) of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, David Peyton (Kawleen), Jonathan Peyton (Samantha), and Benjamin Peyton; and great-grandchildren, Olivia and Stella Peyton. The family is deeply grateful for hospice nurse (and cousin) Amy Jones, who ministered to Lee's physical and spiritual needs and to the family as well. Donations may be made to Emmanuel College, PO Box 129, Franklin Springs, GA 30639. (https://myec.ec.edu/ecart/?payee=donor) Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.