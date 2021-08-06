Mr. Levy Howard Roebuck, Jr., 69, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Levy loved many things, including watching sports, coaching basketball and baseball for his children, watching his grandchildren play; his job and forestry, and his Bear Grass community, but most of all, his family. Mr. Roebuck is survived by his wife, Lucinda of Bear Grass; his son, Levy Howard Roebuck lll and wife, Samantha Iams Roebuck of Winterville; his daughter, Leslie Roebuck Lilley and husband Brian James Lilley of Bear Grass; grandchildren, Courtney Lee Roebuck, Peyton Lee Roebuck, Levy Howard (Hunter) Roebuck IV, Charlotte Michelle Roebuck, Taylor Styons Lilley and Emily Renee Lilley; a sister, Katherine Roebuck Haislip of Bear Grass; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Cherry Williamson and a sister-in-law, Pamela Williamson King and husband Richard King of Bear Grass. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members who he loved and cherished. He is preceded in death by his parents Levy Howard Roebuck, Sr. and Elsie Roebuck; a brother Ralph Samuel Roebuck; 2 sisters, Dorenda Nell Roebuck and Dorothy Roebuck Tripp. He is also preceded by his father-in-law, Earl (Jack) Williamson. Funeral Services will be held at Biggs Funeral Home at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Visitation will be from 1:30 P.M. Until 2:45 P.M. prior to the service. Burial will be at Cherry Cemetery. Flowers are appreciated or donation may be made to “Until They Be Told” church at P.O. Box 478, Jamesville, N.C. 27846. Condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com