Mr. Levy Ray Gladson, 75, passed away Monday, September 13 at the Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center in Salem, Virginia. A graveside memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 19, at 3 PM in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. A native of Tarboro, Levy was born to George Washington and Audrey Taylor Gladson. Levy moved to Greenville with his family in 1958 where he graduated from Belvoir-Falkland high school in 1964. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Levy will be remembered for his intelligence, quick humor, loyalty and especially his love for his family. Levy is preceded in death by his parents, brother George Thomas “Pete” Gladson, brothers-in-law Joseph Billy Pollard and Lynn Smith and nephew Brian Keith Pollard. Levy is survived by his daughters, Christie David (Kevin), Cheri Black (Mark), and Teri LaBarbara (A.J.); grandchildren, Parker, Grace, Jack, Lexie, Cash, Emily, Briana and Winnie; his sisters, Janice Faye Morin and Deana Smith; and nieces & nephews, Joseph Pollard, Vicki Toliver, Wayne Pollard, Sonya Braxton, Amy Robertson and Chrystal Smith. If you were lucky to be considered a friend of Levy’s, then you know you were his family as well. Levy lived his on his own terms, without a bucket list and left this world the same way. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com