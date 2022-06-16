Mr. Lewis Frederic Robbins Jr., 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 14, 2022 at The Service League Inpatient Hospice. A graveside service will be held on Saturday June 18 at 3 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Fred was born in Temple, Texas while his dad was stationed at Fort Hood. He received his degree in accounting from Texas A&M University. He spent several years in banking in North Carolina and Georgia, before becoming a controller with local businesses including Sunshine Garden Center, Home Builders Supply and Hardware Supplies of America. In his later years he enjoyed bird watching, time with his family and still had a hunger for knowledge, especially history. While retired for many years, he was excited that both his granddaughters were pursuing degrees in business and enjoyed discussing what they were learning. His biggest joy was time with each of his granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Collins Robbins, they were married two days after Christmas in 1964 and he followed her to North Carolina. His parents, Lewis Frederic Robbins and Dorothy Lee Sanderson Robbins; a son, Lewis Frederic Robbins, III; and his twin brother, Charles Burton Robbins, II. He is survived by his daughter, Angela Lee Robbins Anderson and husband, Charles Krisalan Anderson, of Winterville; granddaughters, Gillian Hannelore Robbins of Charlotte and Jordan Patricia Anderson of Winterville; and daughter-in-law, Virginia Rothman Robbins of Charlotte. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com