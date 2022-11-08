...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TUESDAY TO
7 PM EST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Tuesday to 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Major Lewis Stanley Melton passed away peacefully on the evening of October 29, 2022. Stanley was born in Pitt County, Greenville, NC, on June 3, 1944. A 1962 graduate of Rose High School, he attended The Salvation Army School for Officer Training in Atlanta, where he met his wife, Cadet Carlene June Cox of West Virginia. In 1964, the Heroes of Faith session commissioned them both as Lieutenants, and they were soon married in Atlanta, GA. They served as Officers in The Salvation Army together, raising three children. Majors Stan and Carlene Melton retired to Greenville in 2004 after 40 years of faithful service. Following the passing of Carlene in 2006, Stanley married and served in The Salvation Army post-retirement with Sgt. Becky Melton in West Virginia, Turks & Caicos, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Stanley and Becky made their home in Greenville and Myrtle Beach, SC. A private family ceremony will be held later in Myrtle Beach, SC. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Salvation Army in Conway, SC.